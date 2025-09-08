Only the Poets to Become First Band to Charge £1 for Tickets at O2 Academy Brixton

The English rockers Only the Poets will become the first band ever to charge just £1 for tickets at The O2 Academy Brixton.

The band is set to take over the venue on February 2, 2026, just days after they release their debut record And I’d Do It Again. Only the Poets announced that tickets will cost just £1 — the same price they charged for tickets to their early shows years ago. The gig is open to 5,000 attendees.

“For one night only,” the band said in an announcement on social media. “The biggest venue we’ve ever played. When we were younger, gigs were everything: a place to meet people, feel connected, escape the world and look after our heads. Lately, with the cost of living rising, ticket prices have gone wild, making live music inaccessible and pricing out the exact people who need that escapism most.”

Only the Poets hope to make the show accessible, noting that some of our first ever shows cost a quid, and seven years on, we want to keep that spirit alive by opening Brixton Academy to EVERYONE.”

“This show is us paying that appreciation forward – a celebration of live music as a community, not as a luxury,” the band said.

The £1 charge will go towards LIVE Trust, which supports grassroots music and distributes funds donated from arena and stadium show ticket sales.

Tickets will be available starting with a presale on September 11, followed by a general sale September 12. Learn more and find tickets here.

And I’d Do It Again, Only the Poets’ debut LP, is due January 30, 2026. The record will feature singles “You Hate That I’m In Love,” “Emotionally Hungover,” “Sake,” “I Keep On Messing It Up,” and “Guess She’s Cool.”