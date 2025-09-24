Papa Roach, Sitting on Saturn Set for Rock 2 Freedom Benefit Concert at Hollywood Palladium

Papa Roach will headline the fifth annual Rock 2 Freedom Benefit Concert this fall, joining a lineup of artists raising money for programs that fight substance abuse. The event, organized by the Slave 2 Nothing Foundation, takes place Saturday, October 18, at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Alternative rock trio Sitting on Saturn will also perform, along with In-N-Out Burger president and owner Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson’s company band, .48 Special. They’ll be joined on stage by special guests James “Munky” Shaffer of Korn and Wes Geer of HU3M3N.

The concert coincides with National Substance Abuse Prevention Month and is part of Slave 2 Nothing’s broader mission to support individuals and families impacted by addiction.

“My heart breaks for the families dealing with the pain of addiction and for people trapped in it,” Snyder-Ellingson said. “Although the number of overdoses is overwhelming, our mission at our 5th annual Rock 2 Freedom concert remains to give hope to those affected and help set free those who are held by the chains of addiction.”

Her husband and foundation co-founder, Sean Ellingson, added that drug overdoses have become the leading cause of death in the U.S., outpacing traffic crashes and gun-related deaths. “We cannot look away, and it starts with all of us working together to be part of the solution,” he said.

Papa Roach, who are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough album Infest, said the cause aligns with their longtime advocacy around mental health. “We share a passion in helping people work towards recovery,” the band said in a statement. “Can’t wait to rock out with you all for a good cause!”

Advertisement

Tickets are $75 for general admission, which includes a Double-Double from the In-N-Out Cookout Truck and a raffle entry to win catering service from the truck. VIP packages offer balcony seating, early entry, complimentary parking, exclusive gifts, and other perks. Proceeds from the show will go directly to the Slave 2 Nothing Foundation, with In-N-Out covering all event costs.

Since 2016, the nonprofit has granted more than $9 million to organizations addressing substance abuse and human trafficking.

Doors for Rock 2 Freedom open at 5 p.m. on October 18. Tickets and event details are available at rock2freedom.com.