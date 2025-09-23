Parker McCollum Unveils 2026 Tour Dates

Country singer Parker McCollum is getting ready to hit the road with his 2026 tour.

The tour is set to kick off on January 23 at Don Haskins Center in El Paso. From there, the singer is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Glendale, San Antonio, Lexington, Auburn and Savannah before wrapping up with back-to-back shows in Florida on March 27 and 28 at St. Augustine Amphitheater.

Max McNown, Jaking Worthington, William Beckmann, Jackson Wendell, Tyaler Halverson and Laci Kaye Booth are scheduled to appear as supporting acts.

Tickets will first be available through a Citi presale beginning September 23. Additional presales will follow, with general onsale opening September 26 at 10 a.m. local time.

McCollum is currently on tour for his 2025 summer run. The country singer’s next performance is scheduled for September 25 in Knoxville at Thompson-Boling Arena. From there, he is set to visit cities such as Tallahassee, Columbus, Tinley Park and Grand Forks before his final 2025 concert on October 18 in Bismarck.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit McCollum’s official website.

A list of newly announced tour dates can be found below:

Jan. 23 — El Paso, TX — Don Haskins Center

Jan. 24 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena

Jan. 29 — Edinburg, TX — Bert Ogden Arena

Jan. 30 — Corpus Christi, TX — Hillard Center Arena

Jan. 31 — San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center

Feb. 5 — Oxford, MS — SJB Pavilion at Ole Miss

Feb. 6 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena

Feb. 7 — Salem, VA — Salem Civic Center

Feb. 12 — Winston-Salem, NC — Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Feb. 13 — Auburn, AL — Neville Arena

Feb. 14 — Savannah, GA — Enmarket Arena

March 26 — Estero, FL — Hertz Arena

March 27 — St. Augustine, FL — St. Augustine Amphitheater

March 28 — St. Augustine, FL — St. Augustine Amphitheater