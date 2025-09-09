Patrick Watson Announces U.S. Spring Tour

Canadian singer-songwriter Patrick Watson is set to return to U.S. stages in 2026 to promote his forthcoming album, Uh Oh, scheduled for release on September 26.

Watson is set to kick off his U.S. tour on March 20 at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, New York. From there, his spring run is set to make stops in cities such as Chicago, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Washington D.C.,, Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco before wrapping up the North American leg on April 30 at Neptune Theater in Seattle.

In addition to his theater and club dates, Watson is scheduled to appear at the Rise Festival in Las Vegas on October 5 and the Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, Tennessee, in March.

Watson will be joined on the road by his band, which includes longtime collaborator and multi-instrumentalist Mishka Stein, drummer Oliver Fairfield, and co-vocalist Ariel Engle, also known as La Force.

Presale tickets for the U.S. spring tour start September 10 at 10 a.m. local time, with general onsale beginning September 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Watson’s official website.

A complete list of U.S. tour dates can be found below:

October 5, 2025 – Rise Festival – Las Vegas, NV

March 20, 2026 – Bearsville Theater – Woodstock, NY

March 21, 2026 – The Gild Concert Hall – Arden, DE

March 24, 2026 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

March 25, 2026 – The Basement East – Nashville, TN

March 26-29, 2026 – Big Ears Festival – Knoxville, TN

March 30, 2026 – Carnegie Lecture Hall – Pittsburgh, PA

March 31, 2026 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

April 2, 2026 – Warsaw – Brooklyn, NY

April 3, 2026 – Somerville Theatre – Boston, MA

April 4, 2026 – Higher Ground – Burlington, VT

April 23, 2026 – WOW Festival UCSD: Artpower – La Jolla, CA

April 24, 2026 – The Belasco – Los Angeles, CA

April 25, 2026 – Palace Of Fine Arts – San Francisco, CA

April 26, 2026 – Herbst Theatre – Berkeley, CA

April 28, 2026 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR

April 30, 2026 – Neptune Theater – Seattle, WA