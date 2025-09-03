Philadelphia Eagles, TickPick Expand Partnership With New Stadium Tour Experience

Tickpick and the Eagles announced a new experience partnership on the eve of the new NFL season. (Photo via Philadelphia Eagles website)

The Philadelphia Eagles and TickPick are expanding their partnership, unveiling a refreshed and fully immersive stadium tour experience at Lincoln Financial Field ahead of the team’s 2025 home opener.

As part of the deal, TickPick — already the Official Fan Experience Partner of the Eagles — will also serve as the Presenting Partner of Lincoln Financial Field Tours.

“Our expanded partnership with TickPick has enabled us to reimagine our stadium tours and offer an experience that is both engaging and interactive for guests,” said Brian Napoli, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships for the Eagles. “We are thrilled to grow our partnership with TickPick and look forward to working with them in a variety of ways to further showcase Lincoln Financial Field as an international destination for sports and entertainment.”

The new tour experience begins at TickPick Landing, where fans are greeted with an interactive video featuring special Eagles guests. Stops include the field, Eagles locker room, team tunnel, post-game press conference room, and additional behind-the-scenes locations. Guests will have options for self-guided tours, guided group tours, and private tours.

TickPick co-CEO Brett Goldberg said the expansion builds on the company’s mission to improve fan experiences beyond gameday. “We’ve already reimagined the gameday experience, and now we’re proud to help innovate how guests explore Lincoln Financial Field during stadium tours, one of the most iconic venues in sports,” Goldberg said.

In addition to the standard tours, fans will be able to purchase access to the Lincoln Financial Field Champions Tour, a VIP package that includes food and beverages, exclusive stadium access, and appearances by Eagles Legends.

Tickets and information are available at PhiladelphiaEagles.com/tickets/tickpick-tours.