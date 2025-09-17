Phish Plots Four-Night New Year’s Eve Run at Madison Square Garden

Phish on December 30, 2009 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami Florida. Left to right: Page McConnell, Trey Anastasio and Mike Gordon | Photo by Dan Shinneman via Wikimedia Commons

Phish are headed back to New York City to close out 2025 with a four-night New Year’s Eve run at Madison Square Garden, continuing a tradition that has become a cornerstone of the jam band’s touring calendar. The concerts will take place Sunday, December 28 through Wednesday, December 31, marking the band’s 91st career performances at the famed Manhattan venue.

Guess what?! Phish returns to New York City for a four-night New Year’s Run at @thegarden Sunday, December 28th through Wednesday, December 31st, bringing Phish’s total number of plays at Madison Square Garden to 91!



Request tickets now → https://t.co/kek0vBBJEG (through… pic.twitter.com/s2KCpdEs4F — Phish (@phish) September 16, 2025

This year’s celebration will be the Vermont quartet’s 18th New Year’s stand at MSG, following a triumphant return in 2024 that marked the 30th anniversary of their Garden debut in 1994.

A ticket request period is now open at tickets.phish.com and will close at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, September 22. General on-sale begins Friday, September 26 at 12 p.m. ET. In addition, limited travel packages including hotel accommodations and tickets will be available beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, September 17 at 12 p.m. ET via phishnye.100xhospitality.com.

For those who swing and miss at the ticket request period, Phish tickets will also be available at resale marketplaces – including Ticket Club, which has no service fees for members. TicketNews readers can snag a free 1-year trial membership by using code TICKETNEWS.

Before returning to MSG, Phish will complete an eight-show late-summer stretch through the Southeast, highlighted by upcoming performances in Alpharetta, Ga. and a three-night run at Hampton Coliseum in Virginia.

Meanwhile, frontman Trey Anastasio will mount his own November trek with the Trey Anastasio Band, capped by a special three-night Beacon Theatre residency celebrating the fifth anniversary of his Beacon Jams livestream series. Proceeds from those shows will support the Divided Sky Foundation.

A Garden Legacy

Phish’s enduring presence at Madison Square Garden places them in rare company among artists with deep ties to the arena. Their multi-night New Year’s residencies echo the legendary holiday runs of the Grateful Dead in the 1980s and 1990s, while their cumulative total of 91 shows trails only Billy Joel, who has set the standard with his historic monthly residency. For fans, the Phish New Year’s Eve tradition at MSG has become a pilgrimage — cementing the band’s reputation as one of the most iconic live acts to ever grace the Garden stage.