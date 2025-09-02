Pluto Reveals World Tour Dates Ahead of New Record

By Olivia Perreault 3 hours ago

Rising 21-year-old Atlanta artist Pluto is set to embark on a headlining tour to support her forthcoming record.

The “PLUTO World Tour” opens October 31 at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago and runs through November 30 at The Van Buren in Phoenix. Along the way, Pluto will headline notable venues such as the Brooklyn Paramount, Fillmore Philadelphia, Tabernacle in Atlanta, and House of Blues in Dallas and Houston.

Tickets for all dates are available now via plutonotdabratt.com. VIP packages and experiences will also be available through vipnation.com, offering perks such as priority entry, a meet and greet with Pluto, a limited-edition autographed poster, and exclusive content. Fans can also find tickets on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by eliminating service fees. Visit Pluto Tickets for more details.

Pluto has quickly become a breakout name in the music scene following her debut LP BOTH WAYS in June, featuring the single “WHIM WHAMIEE.” Her sophomore record, PLUTO WORLD, is due September 26.

Find Pluto’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Pluto PLUTO World Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
Oct. 31Riviera Theatre – Chicago, ILTickets
Nov. 1The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MITickets
Nov. 4The Fillmore Minneapolis – Minneapolis, MNTickets
Nov. 7The Sylvee – Madison, WITickets
Nov. 10Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NYTickets
Nov. 11The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PATickets
Nov. 13The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MDTickets
Nov. 16Tabernacle – Atlanta, GATickets
Nov. 20Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre – Miami Beach, FLTickets
Nov. 22The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NCTickets
Nov. 25House of Blues – Dallas, TXTickets
Nov. 26House of Blues – Houston, TXTickets
Nov. 29Belasco – Los Angeles, CATickets
Nov. 30The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZTickets

