Pluto Reveals World Tour Dates Ahead of New Record

Rising 21-year-old Atlanta artist Pluto is set to embark on a headlining tour to support her forthcoming record.

The “PLUTO World Tour” opens October 31 at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago and runs through November 30 at The Van Buren in Phoenix. Along the way, Pluto will headline notable venues such as the Brooklyn Paramount, Fillmore Philadelphia, Tabernacle in Atlanta, and House of Blues in Dallas and Houston.

Tickets for all dates are available now via plutonotdabratt.com. VIP packages and experiences will also be available through vipnation.com, offering perks such as priority entry, a meet and greet with Pluto, a limited-edition autographed poster, and exclusive content. Fans can also find tickets on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by eliminating service fees. Visit Pluto Tickets for more details.

Pluto has quickly become a breakout name in the music scene following her debut LP BOTH WAYS in June, featuring the single “WHIM WHAMIEE.” Her sophomore record, PLUTO WORLD, is due September 26.

Find Pluto’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Shop Oct. 31 Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL Tickets Nov. 1 The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI Tickets Nov. 4 The Fillmore Minneapolis – Minneapolis, MN Tickets Nov. 7 The Sylvee – Madison, WI Tickets Nov. 10 Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY Tickets Nov. 11 The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA Tickets Nov. 13 The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD Tickets Nov. 16 Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA Tickets Nov. 20 Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre – Miami Beach, FL Tickets Nov. 22 The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC Tickets Nov. 25 House of Blues – Dallas, TX Tickets Nov. 26 House of Blues – Houston, TX Tickets Nov. 29 Belasco – Los Angeles, CA Tickets Nov. 30 The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ Tickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.