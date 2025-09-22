Police Following ‘Several Leads’ After Dead Body of Missing Teen Girl Found in d4vd’s Car

Los Angeles Police are currently following “several leads” after the dead body of a missing teen girl was found in the trunk of singer d4vd’s car.

Earlier this month, the body of a missing 15-year-old girl, identified as Celeste Rivas Hernandez, was found in an impounded Tesla belonging to 20-year-old d4vd, NBC News Los Angeles reported. Her body was discovered at a Hollywood tow yard after workers reported a strong odor coming from the car.

TMZ notes that Rivas Hernandez was identified through a “Shhh…” tattoo on her right index finger; d4vd has the same matching tattoo. Her body was reportedly found wrapped in plastic and was so badly decomposed that it wasn’t fully intact.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told PEOPLE that detectives from the Robbery-Homicide Division served a search warrant to a local address in connection with the death of Rivas Hernandez.

“Several items of evidence were recovered and will be analyzed by detectives in the coming days,” the spokesperson said. “Investigators are following up on several leads.”

At this time, authorities have not disclosed if Rivas Hernandez had any relation to d4vd, however, according to TMZ, Rivas Hernandez’s mom said she was aware her daughter was dating someone named David, and the two had been seen together in the past.

Rivas Hernandez was first reported missing last year in Riverside County, California — approximately 50 miles east of Los Angeles. Her cause of death is still unknown at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

d4vd’s remaining pair of U.S. tour dates have been cancelled in wake of the homicide investigation. His appearance at the Grammy Museum on September 24 was also quietly removed from the website’s event page. While d4vd hasn’t publicly commented on Rivas Hernandez’s death at this time, his representative told NBC Los Angeles that his client is “fully cooperating” with authorities.

This is a developing story.