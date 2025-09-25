Primavera Sound Barcelona 2026: The Cure, Doja Cat, The xx, Gorillaz

Primavera Sound Barcelona set its 2026 plans in motion Thursday, revealing an early and wide-ranging lineup headlined by The Cure, Doja Cat, The xx, Gorillaz, Massive Attack, Addison Rae and My Bloody Valentine.

The 24th edition will stage its main festival days June 4-6 at Parc del Fòrum, with a week of related programming across the city, organizers said.

The Cure returns to the festival after setting its record for longest set, arriving behind 2024’s Songs of a Lost World. The xx is slated for a long-awaited comeback, while Damon Albarn will bring an animated Gorillaz production tied to a new album, The Mountain. Massive Attack will make its Primavera Sound debut. Pop phenom Addison Rae joins the top line, as do shoegaze icons My Bloody Valentine.

Beyond the top tier, the bill leans into the festival’s mix of legacy acts, left-field discoveries and electronic heavyweights. Mac DeMarco, Father John Misty, Bad Gyal (in her lone 2026 festival appearance), Big Thief, Little Simz, Alex G, Slowdive, Einstürzende Neubauten and Wet Leg are among the notables. Electronic names include Skrillex, Peggy Gou, Overmono and Underground Resistance. Also set are PinkPantheress, Ethel Cain, Blood Orange, Ravyn Lenae, Knocked Loose, Touché Amoré, Men I Trust, Role Model, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Melt-Banana, caroline, Gisela João and more. Organizers also highlighted global entries from Ghana’s Amaarae to Puerto Rico’s Buscabulla and local Spanish acts such as Rojuu and Renaldo & Clara.

Promoters teased a blend of past, present and future on this year’s slate: reunions from Rilo Kiley and Texas Is the Reason; recent standouts like Panda Bear, Water From Your Eyes, Smerz and Lucrecia Dalt; and emerging names including Dijon, Oklou, rusowsky and Ralphie Choo. Cameron Winter is scheduled to perform solo and with Geese.

The festival week expands around the core dates. An opening night is planned for Wednesday, with the electronic-focused Primavera Bits party on Sunday (featuring Carl Cox, Joseph Capriati, BLOND:ISH and Greta) and additional citywide events to be announced. The Auditori Fòrum returns as a venue for special performances after a one-year hiatus. Industry conference Primavera Pro will run June 3-7 with conferences and showcases, marking its 17th edition.

Tickets and onsale details

A fan-sale registration window is open through Sept. 28 at 11:59 p.m. CEST here. Registered fans will receive access instructions on Sept. 29, with a 24-hour fan sale beginning at 11 a.m. CEST (while supplies last). Fan-sale pricing is €295 (plus fees) for general admission and €545 (plus fees) for VIP.

General sales open Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. CEST via Fever at €350 (plus fees) for GA and €545 (plus distribution costs) for VIP. Revolut customers receive a €15 discount on ticket price. Airline partner Vueling is offering a 10% round-trip discount to or from Barcelona for travel between May 15 and June 15 for tickets purchased Sept. 29–Oct. 1; the code can be used through Oct. 31.

Primavera Pro accreditations have a separate fan-sale registration open until Sept. 28 at 11:59 p.m. CEST via the Primavera Pro site. Prices are €330 (plus fees) for Basic and €580 (plus fees) for Premium, with a 24-hour fan sale on Sept. 29 via the AccessTicket app. General accreditation sales start Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. CEST on AccessTicket.

Primavera Sound lists Estrella Damm, Revolut and CUPRA as strategic partners for 2026, alongside Levi’s, Schwarzkopf, Jameson, Aperol, Vueling, azulmarino and Fever.