Radiohead Reveals First Tour Dates in Seven Years

The English rockers of Radiohead are officially heading on tour this year, marking their first return to the stage since 2018.

The tour will kick-off with gigs in Madrid from November 4, 5, 7, and 8 at Movistar Arena. From there, they’ll appear at Bologna’s Unipol Arena, The O2 in London, and Copenhagen’s Royal Arena before wrapping-up at Berlin’s Uber Arena in December.

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway announced on Instagram that the band got together last year “to rehearse, just for the hell of it.”

“After a seven year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all of us,” Selway said. “It also made us want to play some shows together, so we hope you make it to one of the upcoming dates.”

While the European shows are the only announced gigs at this time, Selway added that “who knows where this will all lead.”

Fans can register for the upcoming tour dates via Radiohead’s official website. Registration will open on Friday, September 5 and run through Sunday, September 7.