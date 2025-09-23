Ratboys Announce 30-Date Tour Across U.S., Canada

Indie rock band Ratboys are hitting the road in early 2026, announcing an expansive North American tour that will bring them to more than 30 cities across the U.S. and Canada. The run kicks off February 25 in Detroit and wraps April 18 in Chicago.

The tour includes stops in Toronto, Montreal, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and Denver, along with several midwestern and southern markets. Ratboys will be joined by supporting acts Florry, villagerrr, and Free Range on select dates.

Tickets for all dates go on sale beginning Friday, September 26 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster and the band’s official site at ratboysband.com. Fans can also find seats on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by eliminating service fees. Visit Ratboys Tickets for more information.

Formed in Chicago in 2010, Ratboys have steadily built a following with their blend of indie rock and folk-tinged songwriting. They’ve released multiple acclaimed albums, toured internationally, and performed alongside acts such as Wilco, Pinegrove, and Soccer Mommy.

Find Ratboys’ full list of upcoming tour dates below:

02/25 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

02/26 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace ~

02/27 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB ~

02/28 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair ~

03/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ~

03/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ~

03/06 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ~

03/07 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry ~

03/08 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall ~

03/10 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ~

03/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ~

03/12 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ~

03/13 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar ~

03/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

03/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

03/25 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar *

03/26 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge *

03/27 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

03/28 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

03/30 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *

03/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

04/01 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

04/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *

04/04 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *

04/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

04/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

04/08 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater *

04/10 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club *

04/11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Urban Lounge *

04/13 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

04/15 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *

04/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

04/17 – Madison, WI @ Atwood Music Hall *

04/18 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre +

~ = w/ Florry

* = w/ villagerrr

+ = w/ Free Range