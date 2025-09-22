RAYE Unveils New Single, Plots Massive 2026 World Tour

Fresh off her October cover feature in British Vogue, three-time GRAMMY-nominated singer and songwriter RAYE has dropped her latest single, “Where Is My Husband!” — and announced a sweeping 40-date headline tour that will take her across Europe and North America next year.

The new track, out now via Human Re Sources/The Orchard, was co-written and produced with longtime collaborator Mike Sabath. It serves as the first preview of RAYE’s anticipated sophomore album, set for release in 2026. She first introduced the song to fans during her Glastonbury set this summer, later performing it at All Points East in London and the Montreux Jazz Festival.

To support the album, RAYE is launching This Tour May Contain New Music on Jan. 22 in Poland, with arena stops across the continent including Berlin’s Uber Arena, Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome, Paris’ Accor Arena, Manchester’s Co-Op Live, and two nights at London’s O2 Arena. The European leg wraps with a March 4 show in Dublin before she heads to North America.

Her U.S. and Canadian run begins March 31, 2026 in Sacramento and includes major venues such as New York’s Radio City Music Hall (April 15), Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre (April 10), and Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre (May 12).

Providing direct support throughout the tour are RAYE’s younger sisters, ABSOLUTELY and AMMA, who recently joined her on stage at All Points East.

Presales for the tour open Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. local time here, with general ticket sales beginning Sept. 25. In the UK, France, and Germany, early access is available for fans who pre-order the upcoming album. Fans can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Find RAYE’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

UK/EUROPE 2026 TOUR DATES

January 22, 2026: Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena

January 24, 2026: Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena (FKA Mercedes Benz Arena)

January 25, 2026: Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

January 27, 2026: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

January 30, 2026: Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

February 1, 2026: Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome

February 3, 2026: Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

February 5, 2026: Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena

February 7, 2026: Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

February 10, 2026: Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

February 11, 2026: Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

February 13, 2026: Barcelona, Spain – Palau Saint Jordi

February 15, 2026: Paris, France – Accor Arena

February 17, 2026: Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

February 20, 2026: Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

February 23, 2026: Birmingham, UK – bp pulse LIVE

February 26, 2026: London, UK – The O2

February 27, 2026: London, UK – The O2

March 4, 2026: Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

NORTH AMERICA 2026 TOUR DATES

March 31, 2026: Sacramento, CA, USA – Channel 24

April 2, 2026: Vancouver, BC, CAN – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center

April 3, 2026: Seattle, WA, USA – WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field

April 6, 2026: Denver, CO, USA – Fillmore Auditorium

April 8, 2026: Minneapolis, MN, USA – State Theatre

April 10, 2026: Chicago, IL, USA – Auditorium Theatre

April 12, 2026: Montreal, QC, CAN – Place Bell

April 13, 2026: Toronto, ON, CAN – Coca Cola Coliseum

April 15, 2026: New York, NY, USA – Radio City Music Hall

April 19, 2026: Philadelphia, PA, USA – The Met Presented by Highmark

April 20, 2026: Boston, MA, USA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 26, 2026: Washington, DC, USA – The Anthem

April 28, 2026: Atlanta, GA, USA – Coca Cola Roxy

April 29, 2026: Nashville, TN, USA – Ryman Auditorium

May 1, 2026: Houston, TX, USA – 713 Music Hall

May 3, 2026: Dallas, TX, USA – South Side Ballroom

May 4, 2026: Austin, TX, USA – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

May 7, 2026: Phoenix, AZ, USA – Arizona Financial Theatre

May 8, 2026: Las Vegas, NV, USA – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

May 10, 2026: San Francisco, CA, USA – The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 12, 2026: Los Angeles, CA, USA – Greek Theatre