Riley Green Sets 2026 Cowboy As It Gets Arena Tour

Riley Green will headline arenas across the U.S. in 2026 with his newly announced Cowboy As It Gets Tour.

The 20-date run opens April 16 at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi. From there, the country singer is set to make stops in cities such as Louisville, Nashville, Charlotte, Alpharetta, Saratoga Springs, Salt Lake City and Hartford before wrapping up on August 22 in Grand Forks, North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Six artists will rotate as openers throughout the tour; Justin Moore, Drake White, Mackenzie Carpenter, Hannah McFarland, Adam Hood, and Zach John King. Three will perform on each date, with Moore serving as a key support act.

The tour takes its name from “Cowboy As It Gets,” a track from the deluxe edition of Don’t Mind If I Do.

“I love the sentiment of that song, and it’s kind of a little bit of an anthemic theme to people that grew up similar to me,” Green shared. “Those qualities kind of were what made someone a cowboy to me when I was a kid. That was before I wrote the song about my dad, so that’s a pretty good sentiment for a tour name.”

Tickets for the Cowboy As It Gets Tour are available through artist presale starting September 16. General on-sale begins September 19. For more information and additional details, fans can visit Green’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

April 16: Southaven, MS @ Landers Center#~$

April 17: Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center#~$ *ON SALE 10/3

April 18: Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena#~$

May 7: Charlotte, NC -@ PNC Music Pavilion#~•

May 8: Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre#~•

June 18: Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center#~•

June 19: Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC#~•

June 20: Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater#~•

June 25: Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center#$*

June 26: Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake#$*

July 16: Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center#~•

July 23: Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre#~•

Aug. 6: Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater#/•

Aug. 7: Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center#/•

Aug. 8: Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live#/•

Aug. 13: Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion#/•

Aug. 14: Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre#/•

Aug. 15: Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre#/•

Aug. 21: Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford#$*

Aug. 22: Grand Forks, ND @ Ralph Engelstad Arena#$*

#Justin Moore

~Drake White

$Mackenzie Carpenter

•Hannah McFarland

*Adam Hood

/Zach John King