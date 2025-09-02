Rob Lake to Bring Holiday Magic Show With The Muppets to Broadway

Magician Rob Lake will headline a limited holiday run at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre this fall, with special guests The Muppets. The engagement begins previews October 28, opens November 6, and runs through January 18, 2026.

The production, titled “Rob Lake Magic With Special Guests The Muppets,” will mark the first time The Muppets have appeared on Broadway. Kermit the Frog is confirmed to appear, with additional characters from the group expected but not yet announced.

“I’ve been performing magic my entire life, and it has always been my greatest dream to perform my show on Broadway,” Lake said in a statement.

“Like so many people around the world, I grew up with The Muppets. To work with them and create new illusions for them to appear in my show has been the most rewarding and surprisingly familiar moment. It’s like I have known them my entire life.”

The creative team includes Bethany Pettigrew as creative consultant and Kevin Zak as script consultant. Rob Lake Productions, Joe Quenqua, and Glass Half Full Productions are producing, with Wagner Johnson Productions serving as executive producers. Additional members of the team will be announced.

Producers Quenqua and Gareth Lake shared, “After years of touring the world, we are so excited that Broadway audiences will finally get to marvel at the exceptional talents of Rob Lake.”

“Pairing his mind-blowing illusions with The Muppets and their singular classic humor is truly a dream come true—for all of us,” producers said.

Tickets are set to go on sale September 4. Theatergoers can visit Rob Lake’s official website for more information and additional details.