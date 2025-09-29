Rod Stewart Extends Las Vegas Residency Into 2026

Rod Stewart will keep rocking the Las Vegas Strip into next year, extending his acclaimed residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Live Nation announced the new run this week, confirming that the legendary rocker will add additional dates in 2026. Stewart, who first launched his residency “Rod Stewart: The Hits” in 2011, has become a fixture in Las Vegas with a show packed full of his chart-topping classics like “Maggie May,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” and “Forever Young.”

The new dates mark yet another chapter in Stewart’s residency, which has already sold out multiple engagements and drawn fans from around the world.

Tickets for the newly announced performances go on sale later this week, starting with a Rod Stewart Fan Club Presale, Collector’s Ticket Presale, Caesars Presale, and Ticketmaster Presale — all on October 1 at 10 a.m. PDT. A Live Nation Presale will follow on October 2 at 10 a.m. PDT, along with Citi Cardmember Preferred Tickets on October 3 at 10 a.m. PDT. A general on sale begins here on October 3 at 10 a.m. PDT here.

Find a full list of Stewart’s upcoming residency dates below:

Rod Stewart | Las Vegas Residency

October 4, 2025

October 3, 2025

May 27, 2026

May 29, 2026

May 30, 2026

June 2, 2026

June 4, 2026

June 6, 2026