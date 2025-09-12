Ryan McCartan to Play Final Show in ‘The Great Gatsby’ This Fall

Ryan McCartan will conclude his run as Jay Gatsby in Broadway’s “The Great Gatsby,” with his final performance scheduled for November 9 at the Broadway Theatre.

McCartan joined the production in January, succeeding Jeremy Jordan in the lead role. He previously appeared on Broadway as Hans in Disney’s “Frozen” and as Fiyero in “Wicked.” His replacement has not yet been announced.

The Broadway cast includes Aisha Jackson as Daisy Buchanan, Michael Maliakel as Nick Carraway, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Austin Colby as Tom Buchanan, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Meyer Wolfsheim.

| RELATED: ‘Cabaret’ on Broadway to Close One Month Ahead of Schedule |

The ensemble features Alexis Hasbrouck, Curtis Holland, Nathaniel Hunt, Brandon J. Large, Traci Elaine Lee, Dariana Mullen, Chase Peacock, Mariah Reives, Dan Rosales, Dave Schoonover, Tess Soltau, Kyla Stone, Preston Taylor, Jessica Mallare White, and Matt Wiercinski. Swings include Runako Campbell, Kurt Csolak, Carissa Gaughran, Morgan Harrison, Justin Keats, Samantha Pollino, Alex Prakken, and Elena Ricardo.

The musical has a score by Nathan Tysen and Jason Howland, with a book by Kait Kerrigan. Marc Bruni directs, and Dominique Kelley choreographs.

Creative credits include sound design by Brian Ronan, lighting design by Cory Pattak, and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier. Jason Howland also provided arrangements and orchestrations with Kim Scharnberg. Daniel Edmonds is music director, and Billy Jay Stein produced the score for Strike Audio.

For more information and additional information, theatergoers can visit broadwaygatsby.com.