Sabaton Plots 2026 North American Tour Dates

Swedish metal powerhouse Sabaton have unveiled a massive 2026 North American tour, bringing their high-energy, war-themed anthems to fans across the U.S. and Canada. The trek will feature support from Pop Evil and Wings of Steel on select dates.
The tour kicks off February 9 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and spans more than two dozen cities before wrapping April 20 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Stops along the way include major venues in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and Washington, D.C.
Fans can expect a night packed with Sabaton’s signature pyrotechnics, storytelling, and epic performances celebrating their catalog of battle-driven metal anthems.
An artist pre-sale begins Tuesday, September 16 at 10 a.m. local time using the code IAMLEGEND. General ticket sales follow on Friday, September 19 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Full ticketing information is available at sabaton.net.
Formed in 1999, Sabaton has become one of the most prominent names in power metal, known for their thematic albums exploring historical battles and military history. The band has headlined major festivals across Europe and North America and continues to expand its global fanbase with dynamic stage productions and chart-topping albums.
Find Sabaton’s full list of 2026 tour dates below:
Sabaton 2026 Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Shop
|Feb. 9
|War Memorial Auditorium – Fort Lauderdale, FL
|Tickets
|Feb. 10
|Yuengling Center – Tampa, FL
|Tickets
|Feb. 13
|713 Music Hall – Houston, TX
|Tickets
|Feb. 14
|South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX
|Tickets
|Feb. 15
|Boeing Center at Tech Port – San Antonio, TX
|Tickets
|Feb. 18
|Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ
|Tickets
|Feb. 20
|The Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA
|Tickets
|Feb. 21
|Hard Rock Live – Wheatland, CA
|Tickets
|Feb. 24
|The Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UT
|Tickets
|Feb. 26
|Blue Arena – Loveland, CO
|Tickets
|Feb. 27
|Steelhouse Omaha – Omaha, NE
|Tickets
|Feb. 28
|The Factory – St. Louis, MO
|Tickets
|Mar. 2
|Vibrant Music Hall – Des Moines, IA
|Tickets
|Mar. 3
|The Armory – Minneapolis, MN
|Tickets
|Mar. 4
|The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL
|Tickets
|Mar. 7
|The Andrew J Brady Music Center – Cincinnati, OH
|Tickets
|Mar. 8
|The Fillmore – Detroit, MI
|Tickets
|Mar. 10
|UPMC Events Center – Pittsburgh, PA
|Tickets
|Mar. 11
|The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark – Philadelphia, PA
|Tickets
|Mar. 12
|MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA
|Tickets
|Mar. 14
|The Dome – Virginia Beach, VA
|Tickets
|Mar. 15
|The Theater at MGM National Harbor – Washington, DC
|Tickets
|Mar. 17
|Greensboro Special Events Center – Greensboro, NC
|Tickets
|Mar. 18
|Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA
|Tickets
|Apr. 6
|Scotiabank Centre – Halifax, NS
|Tickets
|Apr. 9
|Place Bell – Laval, QC
|Tickets
|Apr. 11
|Great Canadian Toronto – Toronto, ON
|Tickets
|Apr. 14
|Burton Cummings Theatre – Winnipeg, MB
|Tickets
|Apr. 17
|Edmonton Convention Centre – Edmonton, AB
|Tickets
|Apr. 18
|Grey Eagle Event Centre – Calgary, AB
|Tickets
|Apr. 20
|PNE Forum – Vancouver, BC
|Tickets
