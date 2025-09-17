Sabaton Plots 2026 North American Tour Dates

By Olivia Perreault 4 hours ago

Swedish metal powerhouse Sabaton have unveiled a massive 2026 North American tour, bringing their high-energy, war-themed anthems to fans across the U.S. and Canada. The trek will feature support from Pop Evil and Wings of Steel on select dates.

The tour kicks off February 9 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and spans more than two dozen cities before wrapping April 20 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Stops along the way include major venues in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and Washington, D.C.

Fans can expect a night packed with Sabaton’s signature pyrotechnics, storytelling, and epic performances celebrating their catalog of battle-driven metal anthems.

An artist pre-sale begins Tuesday, September 16 at 10 a.m. local time using the code IAMLEGEND. General ticket sales follow on Friday, September 19 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Full ticketing information is available at sabaton.net. Fans can also find tickets on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees. Visit Sabaton Tickets for more details.

Formed in 1999, Sabaton has become one of the most prominent names in power metal, known for their thematic albums exploring historical battles and military history. The band has headlined major festivals across Europe and North America and continues to expand its global fanbase with dynamic stage productions and chart-topping albums.

Find Sabaton’s full list of 2026 tour dates below:

Sabaton 2026 Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
Feb. 9War Memorial Auditorium – Fort Lauderdale, FLTickets
Feb. 10Yuengling Center – Tampa, FLTickets
Feb. 13713 Music Hall – Houston, TXTickets
Feb. 14South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TXTickets
Feb. 15Boeing Center at Tech Port – San Antonio, TXTickets
Feb. 18Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZTickets
Feb. 20The Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CATickets
Feb. 21Hard Rock Live – Wheatland, CATickets
Feb. 24The Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UTTickets
Feb. 26Blue Arena – Loveland, COTickets
Feb. 27Steelhouse Omaha – Omaha, NETickets
Feb. 28The Factory – St. Louis, MOTickets
Mar. 2Vibrant Music Hall – Des Moines, IATickets
Mar. 3The Armory – Minneapolis, MNTickets
Mar. 4The Salt Shed – Chicago, ILTickets
Mar. 7The Andrew J Brady Music Center – Cincinnati, OHTickets
Mar. 8The Fillmore – Detroit, MITickets
Mar. 10UPMC Events Center – Pittsburgh, PATickets
Mar. 11The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark – Philadelphia, PATickets
Mar. 12MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MATickets
Mar. 14The Dome – Virginia Beach, VATickets
Mar. 15The Theater at MGM National Harbor – Washington, DCTickets
Mar. 17Greensboro Special Events Center – Greensboro, NCTickets
Mar. 18Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GATickets
Apr. 6Scotiabank Centre – Halifax, NSTickets
Apr. 9Place Bell – Laval, QCTickets
Apr. 11Great Canadian Toronto – Toronto, ONTickets
Apr. 14Burton Cummings Theatre – Winnipeg, MBTickets
Apr. 17Edmonton Convention Centre – Edmonton, ABTickets
Apr. 18Grey Eagle Event Centre – Calgary, ABTickets
Apr. 20PNE Forum – Vancouver, BCTickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.