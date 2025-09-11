Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G Reportedly Tapped as Coachella 2026 Headliners

Two of pop’s biggest stars may be topping the bill at next year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. According to a report from Rolling Stone, pop singer Sabrina Carpenter and Colombian reggaeton and Latin trap sensation Karol G are set to headline the 2026 edition of the California desert festival.

The report, citing an unnamed source, notes that Goldenvoice — the festival’s longtime promoter — has not yet confirmed the lineup. Traditionally, the official announcement for Coachella arrives in early January, ahead of the twin festival weekends staged at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Carpenter’s potential slot would mark a rapid ascent for the 25-year-old star, who has climbed the charts in recent years with hits like “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.” A Coachella headlining set would cement her position among the pop elite.

Karol G, meanwhile, would make history as one of the few Latin artists to lead the festival lineup. The Colombian artist has become a global force with her reggaeton and urbano anthems, selling out stadiums worldwide and dominating streaming charts.

If confirmed, their inclusion would continue Coachella’s trend of spotlighting a diverse array of global talent at the top of its lineup. Past years have seen headliners spanning from Beyoncé and Bad Bunny to Harry Styles and BLACKPINK.

Coachella 2026 is slated to take place over two weekends — April 10-12 and April 17-19 — at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California.