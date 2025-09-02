Salt Lake City to Host WWE, UFC Events Under New TKO Partnership

Salt Lake City is set to see a surge of major combat sports events, as TKO Group Holdings announced a deal with the Utah Sports Commission and Smith Entertainment Group to bring multiple WWE and UFC shows to the Delta Center through 2026.

The agreement builds on the city’s recent track record with UFC, which has staged three consecutive sellouts at the venue. UFC 278 in 2022, UFC 291 in 2023, and UFC 307 in 2024 generated a combined economic impact of $74.1 million for the Salt Lake City region, according to research firm Applied Analysis.

WWE will kick off the next phase this fall with back-to-back nights of live action. Friday Night SmackDown is scheduled for October 31, followed by Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1, which will stream live on Peacock. Combo tickets go on sale Friday, September 5, at 10 a.m. MST via SeatGeek.com, with presales beginning September 3.

“Salt Lake City and the Delta Center have become a top destination to bring exciting, action-packed UFC and WWE events to our fans in Utah, and we’re thrilled to continue that relationship into 2026,” Peter Dropick, TKO’s executive vice president of event development and operations, said in a press release.

Local officials emphasized the broader benefits of hosting.

“Our ability to welcome a major WWE event in 2025 and the UFC again in 2026 is a tribute to our growing sports and entertainment ecosystem in Utah,” said Jeff Robbins, president and CEO of the Utah Sports Commission.

UFC will return to the Delta Center in 2026 with another numbered event. Previous cards at the venue rank as the top three grossing events in Delta Center history, with UFC 291 in 2023 setting the current gate record.

Fans will also have the chance to purchase VIP packages through On Location, offering premium seating, athlete meet-and-greets, and all-inclusive hospitality.

Details on participating WWE Superstars, UFC fight cards, and additional ticketing information will be announced in the months ahead.