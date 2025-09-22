Sarah McLachlan Unveils ‘Better Broken Tour’

Sarah McLachlan will return to touring this fall with a nine-date U.S. run in support of her upcoming album Better Broken.

The tour opens November 16 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. From there, the singer is set to make stops in Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle and San Francisco before wrapping up on November 29 in Los Angeles at The Orpheum Theatre.

Better Broken will be released September 19, marking McLachlan’s first studio album of original material in more than ten years, following 2014’s Shine On. In 2016, she also released her second holiday album, Wonderland.

Presales for the Better Broken Tour begin Tuesday, September 23, at 10 a.m. local time, including an artist presale, Citi cardmember presale, and Verizon customer presale. General onsale begins Friday, September 26, at 10 a.m. local time.

Additional information and full ticket details are available at www.sarahmclachlan.com.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

November 16 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

November 17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

November 19 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

November 20 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

November 22 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium

November 23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

November 26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

November 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

November 29 – Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum Theatre