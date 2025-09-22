Sarah McLachlan Unveils ‘Better Broken Tour’

Sarah McLachlan will return to touring this fall with a nine-date U.S. run in support of her upcoming album Better Broken.
The tour opens November 16 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. From there, the singer is set to make stops in Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle and San Francisco before wrapping up on November 29 in Los Angeles at The Orpheum Theatre.
Better Broken will be released September 19, marking McLachlan’s first studio album of original material in more than ten years, following 2014’s Shine On. In 2016, she also released her second holiday album, Wonderland.
Presales for the Better Broken Tour begin Tuesday, September 23, at 10 a.m. local time, including an artist presale, Citi cardmember presale, and Verizon customer presale. General onsale begins Friday, September 26, at 10 a.m. local time.
Additional information and full ticket details are available at www.sarahmclachlan.com.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Sarah McLachlan Better Broken Tour Dates
November 16 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
November 17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
November 19 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
November 20 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre
November 22 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium
November 23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
November 26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
November 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
November 29 – Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum Theatre