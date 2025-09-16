Seahawks Tap Amperity to Power Personalized Fan Experience for 50th Anniversary Season

As the Seattle Seahawks celebrate their 50th anniversary, the franchise is looking beyond the field to deepen its connection with fans. The team announced a partnership with Amperity, a Seattle-based customer data platform, to unify fan data and deliver more personalized experiences for the “12s” both at Lumen Field and year-round.

The collaboration aims to address a longstanding challenge in sports business: fragmented data. Ticketing, retail, digital engagement, and concessions have traditionally lived in separate systems, limiting teams’ ability to see fans as individuals. By using Amperity’s multi-patented identity resolution technology, the Seahawks can now consolidate fan records into complete profiles, opening the door to more tailored offers, communications, and in-stadium activations.

“As we celebrate 50 years of Seahawks football, our goal is to honor our fans by knowing them better and delivering the experiences that matter most,” said Paimon Jaberi, vice president of business strategy and analytics for the Seahawks. “Amperity gives us the insights and agility to make that happen, from personalized game-day offers to year-round engagement that keeps the 12s connected to the team they love.”

According to the team, early results include a 61.5% deduplication rate across all fan records and a 35% deduplication rate across emails, allowing for more accurate communications. The new system has also cut segmentation time from days to minutes, helping the front office build campaigns more efficiently while increasing overall marketing reach.

Amperity CEO Tony Owens said the platform provides the data foundation needed to meet evolving fan expectations.

“For the Seahawks, Amperity provides a single, comprehensive fan view that personalizes game-day experiences, builds loyalty, and keeps the 12s engaged in season and beyond,” Owens said.

The Seahawks join more than 400 brands working with Amperity, including Alaska Airlines, DICK’S Sporting Goods, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

The partnership comes as sports teams across the NFL and beyond increasingly lean on data-driven strategies to build loyalty and maximize revenue, particularly as fans interact with teams through a growing mix of digital and in-person touchpoints.