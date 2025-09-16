Seat Unique Signs On as Official Partner for Leeds’ New Roundhay Festival

Seat Unique has been announced as an official partner of American Express presents Roundhay Festival, a new large-scale concert series launching in Leeds in 2025.

The premium ticketing platform is expanding its relationship with AEG, following its ongoing role at American Express presents BST Hyde Park, to bring its hospitality and VIP ticketing expertise to the new Yorkshire event.

Roundhay Park, one of the UK’s most historic concert venues, has hosted legendary shows from Madonna, Michael Jackson, and the Rolling Stones. The upcoming series will mark the park’s return as a major live music destination, staging six concerts each summer.

As part of the multi-year deal, Seat Unique will hold naming rights to the Seat Unique VIP Grandstand, which will offer fans prime views of the stage, premium seating, and exclusive hospitality packages available only through the platform.

The partnership will also introduce the Seat Unique Club, a dedicated premium hospitality space at the festival. Guests will gain early access through a VIP entrance and enjoy reserved seating, a private bar with complimentary drinks, premium food options, upgraded restroom facilities, and on-site activations from festival partners.

“We’re excited to build on the success of BST Hyde Park by extending our work with AEG into American Express presents Roundhay Festival,” said Robin Sherry, CEO and founder of Seat Unique. “This new concert series has the potential to become one of the UK’s most iconic summer events, and we’re proud that Seat Unique will play a role in shaping the premium experience from day one.”

Roundhay Festival will join BST Hyde Park as one of AEG’s flagship UK summer concert series, with the first headliner expected to be announced soon.