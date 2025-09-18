SeatGeek Extends Ticketing Partnership With Leeds United

SeatGeek will continue as the official ticketing partner of Leeds United, extending a three-year collaboration that has supported the Premier League club’s return to top-flight football.

The renewal keeps SeatGeek’s technology in place at Elland Road, where it powers ticketing for one of England’s most storied clubs. Leeds United fans will continue to use the company’s end-to-end, mobile-first system to purchase and manage tickets on matchdays.

“SeatGeek’s platform enables us to meet the evolving expectations of our supporters while delivering an intuitive and efficient ticket-purchasing experience,” said Katie Connor, Leeds United’s head of ticketing and matchday operations. “With this extension, we will continue to work hard on this self-serve approach for our supporters, making transactions as simple as possible, helping to ensure a world-class matchday experience for all.”

SeatGeek first partnered with Leeds in 2021, joining a roster of Premier League and English Football League clients that includes Liverpool and Manchester City. The company has been expanding its footprint globally, with its mobile-first platform designed to handle high-demand events while offering clubs new tools for engagement and revenue growth.

“Leeds United has been a phenomenal partner — not only are they one of the most iconic clubs in sports, but also a leader in adopting forward-thinking ticketing technology,” said Jordan Hitchen, director of EMEA at SeatGeek. “As we evolve our product offering, Leeds United will continue to set the benchmark for ticketing experiences for their fans — from their very first interaction through to the matchday.”

Founded in 2009, SeatGeek has grown from a ticket marketplace to a full-scale box office provider for sports and entertainment organizations. For Leeds, the extension means supporters can expect continuity — and further innovation — as the club embarks on its Premier League campaign.