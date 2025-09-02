Shaggy, Dillon Francis Tapped for Heineken Silver Stage at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Dancehall legend Shaggy and electronic producer Dillon Francis will headline entertainment at the Heineken Silver Stage during the 2025 Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix, set for November 20-22 on the Las Vegas Strip.

The stage, located in the East Harmon Zone near Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and accessible from the Koval Zone by Heineken, will serve as the race weekend’s largest fan zone. Along with headlining sets, fans can catch performances from Irish singer Jazzy, tribute group BANDABBA, Awakening, dance crew Jabbawockeez and more acts still to be announced.

In addition to live music and performances, all 20 Formula 1 drivers are scheduled to appear for on-stage Q&A sessions and autograph signings.

“The Heineken Silver Stage has become a staple of race weekend, mixing the entertainment Las Vegas has become known for along with appearances from the drivers who make the magic happen on the track,” said Emily Prazer, president and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. “This stage offers something for every fan, providing a unique mix of high-energy performances and interactive fan engagements between on-track sessions.”

Shaggy, the Jamaican-born artist behind hits like “It Wasn’t Me” and “Angel,” remains the only diamond-selling dancehall artist in history with more than 40 million albums sold worldwide. He has earned multiple Grammy Awards and continues to release new music, including his recent single “Mi Nuh Know.”

Francis, a Los Angeles-based DJ, rose to fame in the early 2010s with moombahton before expanding into house, reggaeton and pop collaborations. His catalog includes tracks with DJ Snake, Kygo and Panic! at the Disco, along with recent projects under the duo Sorry My Love.

Fans holding tickets for premium areas including Paddock Club, Wynn Grid Club, Papi Steak at F1 Garage, Gordon Ramsay at F1 Garage, Skybox, Turn 3 Club, Heineken Silver Main Grandstand, Turn 3 Grandstands and the new Heineken Bleachers will have access to the Heineken Silver Stage and fan activations.

The Las Vegas Strip Circuit, known for its high speeds and overtaking opportunities, will also feature the F1 Academy as a support race for 2025. The all-female series will hold its season finale on the Strip, marking the first time a single-seater women’s championship competes on the streets of Las Vegas.