Shakey Graves Plots U.S., Canada Dates With Clover County

Singer-songwriter Shakey Graves is set to hit the road this fall, with a slate of headlining shows across the U.S. and Canada. The tour includes stops at historic clubs, theaters, and festivals, kicking-off with an appearance at Victoria, B.C.’s Rifflandia Festival on September 12.

Tickets are available during a general public sale Friday, September 12.

After his festival stop in Canada, Graves heads south in November for a series of shows with support from Clover County, beginning at George’s Majestic in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on November 6. Dates continue through Memphis, Nashville, Athens, and Cincinnati, before winding through Missouri, Louisiana, and Texas.

The trek resumes in December with nearly a dozen additional performances, including Detroit’s Majestic Theatre (December 11), Toad’s Place in New Haven (December 13), and Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis (December 14). The run wraps with a three-night stretch leading into the holidays: Charlottesville’s Jefferson Theater (December 20), Knoxville’s Bijou Theatre (December 21), and other East Coast stops.

Find Shakey Graves’ full list of upcoming tour dates below:

