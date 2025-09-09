SOLDOUT.COM Named Official Ticket Resale Partner for Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off in Milwaukee

SOLDOUT.COM has been named the official ticket resale marketplace for the 2025 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off, set for December 28–29 at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.

The two-day college hockey tournament, now in its fifth year, will feature Wisconsin, Boston College, defending national champion Western Michigan, and Lake Superior State competing for the title.

“We’re truly thrilled to team up with the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off,” said Gianni Hentrich, vice president of SOLDOUT.COM. “As one of the premier events on the college hockey calendar, it’s an incredible opportunity for fans to experience elite competition live. We’re proud to make that journey easier by serving as a trusted, reliable marketplace for tickets.”

The event has become a staple for college hockey in Milwaukee, drawing fans from across the Midwest. Mike Flanigan, senior vice president of The Gazelle Group, which organizes the tournament, said the new partnership will improve access for fans.

“The Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off has become a staple for college hockey fans, particularly in Milwaukee, and partnering with SOLDOUT.COM ensures that even more supporters can experience the excitement in person,” Flanigan said.

Tickets are available now through primary outlets, with resale options accessible via SOLDOUT.COM.