Special Olympics NY to Host Fall Classic in Mechanicville With 200 Athletes

More than 200 athletes will gather in Mechanicville, N.Y., on Sunday for the Special Olympics New York Capital District Region Fall Classic.

The event, set for September 14 at McBride Fields, will feature competition in softball, softball skills, and soccer. Athletes from the Southern Tier, Capital, and North Country regions are expected to participate, with games beginning at 9 a.m.

In addition to the athletic contests, Strong Minds Healthy Athletes screenings will be offered throughout the morning. These health-focused activities are designed to support athletes’ mental and emotional well-being ahead of competition.

The Fall Classic is free and open to the public, with organizers encouraging local residents to attend and cheer on the participants.

Special Olympics New York is one of the largest state chapters in the country, serving more than 48,000 athletes annually. The organization provides year-round sports training, competition, and health screenings at no cost to athletes or their families. It also partners with more than 375 schools across the state to offer Unified Sports, where students with and without disabilities compete as teammates.

The nonprofit has earned national recognition for transparency and accountability, holding a Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar.com and a four-star rating from Charity Navigator.