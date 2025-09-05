Survey: Taylor Swift, Adele Among Most Wanted Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Taylor Swift leads the list of fan favorites to headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, according to a new survey conducted by VegasInsider of more than 3,000 NFL fans.

Swift drew 12.01% of overall votes, placing her ahead of Adele (10.12%) and Billie Eilish (8.95%). She also ranked as the top choice among nine NFL fan bases, including those of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles — the two teams that squared off in the 2025 Super Bowl.

Adele was the most popular pick among female respondents (12.86%), while Swift led among men (11.42%). When broken down by age, younger fans leaned toward hip-hop, with 21 Savage topping the 18–24 (20.63%) and 25–34 (14.94%) brackets. Swift again surfaced as the most popular among fans 35–44 (12.93%) and 55+ (18.53%), while the Red Hot Chili Peppers were the top pick for those 45–54 (10.68%).

Geographically, Swift came out on top in 12 states, including California, Florida, Texas, and New York — more than any other artist.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers (8.02%), Chris Brown (8.59%), and Queen (7.32%) also landed within the top 10 most-wanted performers, joined by Ariana Grande, Post Malone, and Ed Sheeran.

While nothing has been set in stone at this time, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell openly invited Swift to perform at the event, noting during an interview on the Today show this week that “we would always love to have Taylor play.”

“She is a special, special talent,” Goodell said. “And obviously, she would be welcome at any time.”

Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie asked Goodell if an appearance by Swift was “in the works.”

“I can’t tell you anything about that,” Goodell said regarding the rumors. “It’s a maybe.”

The full top 25 list of artists most wanted by fans to headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, per VegasInsider, is below: