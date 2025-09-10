System of a Down Reveal Seven International Shows Featuring Queens of the Stone Age, Acid Bath

System of a Down are hitting the road in 2026 with a run of stadium and arena shows across Europe featuring special guests Queens of the Stone Age and Acid Bath.

The trek kicks off June 29 in Stockholm, Sweden, and will stop in major cities including Paris, Milan, Berlin, Düsseldorf, London, and Warsaw before wrapping up July 18. Venues along the way include Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Stade de France, and PGE Narodowy.

Tickets for the 2026 dates will go on sale beginning Friday, September 19 at 12 p.m. local time via systemofadown.com. Fans can also find passes on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can score savings by eliminating service fees. Visit System of a Down Tickets for available inventory.

Formed in the mid-1990s, System of a Down became one of metal’s most influential acts with their politically charged lyrics, unique sound, and explosive live shows. They’ve sold millions of albums worldwide, thanks to hits like “Chop Suey!,” “Toxicity,” and “B.Y.O.B.”

Find SOAD’s full list of international dates below:

Date Venue and City Shop June 29, 2026 Strawberry Arena — Stockholm, Sweden Tickets July 2, 2026 Stade de France — Paris, France Tickets July 6, 2026 Ippodromo Snai La Maura — Milan, Italy Tickets July 8, 2026 Olympiastadion — Berlin, Germany Tickets July 10, 2026 Open Air Park — Düsseldorf, Germany Tickets July 13, 2026 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — London, U.K. Tickets July 18, 2026 PGE Narodowy — Warsaw, Poland Tickets

