Tame Impala Plots Headlining Tour Ahead of New Record ‘Deadbeat’

Tame Impala, the psychedelic rock project led by Kevin Parker, is returning to the road this fall in support of their forthcoming record Deadbeat.

The “Deadbeat U.S. Tour” kicks-off October 31 with a pair of shows at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center before heading west through November. Stops include the United Center in Chicago, Moody Center in Austin, Pechanga Arena in San Diego, and two nights at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum before closing at Oakland Arena on November 14.

Fans can sign up for pre-sale access beginning today at tameimpala.com. General on-sale begins September 12 at 12 p.m. local time. Tickets will also be available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the service fees charged by many ticketing platforms. For more details, visit Tame Impala Tickets.

Deadbeat, Tame Impala’s fifth studio album, is due October 17 and will feature the single “Loser.”

Since emerging with 2010’s breakthrough Innerspeaker, Tame Impala have become a global force in psychedelic music, drawing acclaim for Parker’s lush, genre-blending soundscapes. Their most recent album, The Slow Rush, arrived in 2020 and spawned hits like “Lost in Yesterday” and “Borderline.”

Find Tame Impala’s full list of upcoming U.S. tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Shop Oct. 31 Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY Tickets Nov. 1 Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY Tickets Nov. 3 United Center – Chicago, IL Tickets Nov. 6 Moody Center – Austin, TX Tickets Nov. 9 Pechanga Arena – San Diego, CA Tickets Nov. 11 Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA Tickets Nov. 12 Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA Tickets Nov. 14 Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA Tickets

