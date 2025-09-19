Taylor Swift Unveils “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” Film in Theaters With New Album

Taylor Swift has announced that she will release a new film, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, in theaters to coincide with her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The release follows the success of Swift’s “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film, which set box office records. While the concert film showcased live performances, Official Release Party of a Showgirl offers a different experience, giving audiences an inside look at the album-making process while premiering new material.

The 89-minute film will run in U.S. theaters from October 3 through October 5. It will feature the world premiere of the music video for her new single, “The Fate of Ophelia,” along with behind-the-scenes footage showing the making of the album. The project will also include lyric videos and detailed commentary from Swift on the inspirations behind the music.

Screenings begin October 3 at 3 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now, with a base price of $12 before fees. The number 12 was chosen intentionally, reflecting Swift’s use of numerical symbolism throughout her work and particularly during her Showgirl era.

Swift’s next studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, is set for release October 3.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Swift’s official website.