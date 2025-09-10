TempleLive Cancels Upcoming Shows in Apparent Shutdown

The live entertainment brand TempleLive has cancelled all of its upcoming shows, leading locals to believe the company has ceased all operations.

Over the weekend, a pair of shows were cancelled, including Jeezy’s gig at TempleLive Cleveland on September 6. The artist told fans on social media that the venue closed and he was informed of the cancellation last-minute.

TempleLive has not addressed anything on social media, however, all of its upcoming shows across six venues have been removed from Ticketmaster. While the company is headquartered in Forth Smith, Arkansas, it also runs operations in Cleveland, Columbus, Wichita, and Peoria. The company’s site also now only displays basic contact information. All ticketholders are being redirected to Ticketmaster for refunds.

Venues are actively trying to pick up some of the events that have been cancelled last-minute, Hypebot reported. Acts like Waxahatchee and Blackberry Smoke have not announced rescheduled gigs at this time, though Steel Panther has moved a show on September 19 to The Cotillion in Wichita.

According to local news outlets, TempleLive staff has also been let go. Music veteran Rob Thomas was named president of TempleLive in 2021. While Thomas left the company earlier this year, he returned as VP of programming three months ago. The brand was first launched by the Rogers, Arkansas-based company Beaty Capital Group.

TempleLive has not publicly commented on the cancellations at this time.