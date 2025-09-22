‘The Black Parade’ Lives On: My Chemical Romance Extend Stadium Run Through 2026

The emo heavyweights of My Chemical Romance aren’t done with their anniversary tour just yet.

The Gerard Way-fronted band announced an extension of “The Black Parade Tour” Monday morning through 2026. They’ll continue the trek early next year, kicking-off in Colombia on January 22. They’ll cross South America — stopping in Brazil, Chile, and Peru — before crossing Mexico, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

A U.S. run will commence on August 9 at New York City’s Citi Field, followed by shows at stadiums like Comerica Park in Detroit, Denver’s Coors Field, and the Alamodome in San Antonio before rounding-out the world trek with a three-night stay at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl in October 2026. During the U.S. shows, they’ll receive support from acts like Franz Ferdinand, Pierce The Veil, Modest Mouse, Iggy Pop, Sleater-Kinney, The Breeders, Babymetal, Jimmy Eat World, and The Mars Volta — varying per date.

My Chemical Romance has also been named as headliners for three of Danny Wimmer Presents’ 2026 festivals: Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, and Louder Than Life.

Tickets for the tour head on sale Friday, September 26 at 12 p.m. local time here. Fans can also grab resale tickets via Ticket Club.

The 2026 dates follow their 2025 anniversary run; over 450,000 tickets were sold from the tour’s first 10 North American shows.

The Black Parade, released in 2006, went on to become a cult-favorite in the pop-punk and emo community, garnering massive attention with hits like “Welcome to the Black Parade,” “Teenagers,” and “Famous Last Words.” During the tour, My Chemical Romance will play The Black Parade in-full.

Find My Chemical Romance’s full list of 2026 tour dates below:

My Chemical Romance | The Black Parade Tour 2026

South America

01/22 – Bogotá, Colombia @ Vive Claro

01/25 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional

01/28 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Bicentenario

01/29 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Bicentenario

02/01 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Huracán

02/05 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

02/06 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

Mexico

02/13 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

02/14 Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

Southeast Asia

04/18 – Incheon, South Korea @ Paradise City Culture Park

04/22 – Bangkok, Thailand @ Impact Challenger Hall

04/25 – Bulacan, Philippines @ Philippine Arena

04/28 – Singapore, Singapore @ Indoor Stadium

04/30 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ National Stadium Bukit Jalil

05/03 May 03, 2026 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Hammersonic Festival

Europe

06/30- Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium

07/04 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park

07/08 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

07/10 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

07/11 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

07/15 – Florence, IT @ Visarno Arena

07/18 – Madrid, ES @ Iberdrola Music

United States

08/09 – New York, NY @ Citi Field with Franz Ferdinand

08/13 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium with Pierce The Veil

08/18 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park with Modest Mouse

08/12 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park with Iggy Pop

08/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field with Sleater-Kinney

08/27 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field with The Breeders

08/30 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park with Babymetal

09/06 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field with Jimmy Eat World

09/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome with The Mars Volta

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl