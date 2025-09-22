‘The Black Parade’ Lives On: My Chemical Romance Extend Stadium Run Through 2026

The emo heavyweights of My Chemical Romance aren’t done with their anniversary tour just yet.
The Gerard Way-fronted band announced an extension of “The Black Parade Tour” Monday morning through 2026. They’ll continue the trek early next year, kicking-off in Colombia on January 22. They’ll cross South America — stopping in Brazil, Chile, and Peru — before crossing Mexico, Southeast Asia, and Europe.
A U.S. run will commence on August 9 at New York City’s Citi Field, followed by shows at stadiums like Comerica Park in Detroit, Denver’s Coors Field, and the Alamodome in San Antonio before rounding-out the world trek with a three-night stay at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl in October 2026. During the U.S. shows, they’ll receive support from acts like Franz Ferdinand, Pierce The Veil, Modest Mouse, Iggy Pop, Sleater-Kinney, The Breeders, Babymetal, Jimmy Eat World, and The Mars Volta — varying per date.
My Chemical Romance has also been named as headliners for three of Danny Wimmer Presents’ 2026 festivals: Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, and Louder Than Life.
Tickets for the tour head on sale Friday, September 26 at 12 p.m. local time here. Fans can also grab resale tickets via Ticket Club.
The 2026 dates follow their 2025 anniversary run; over 450,000 tickets were sold from the tour’s first 10 North American shows.
The Black Parade, released in 2006, went on to become a cult-favorite in the pop-punk and emo community, garnering massive attention with hits like “Welcome to the Black Parade,” “Teenagers,” and “Famous Last Words.” During the tour, My Chemical Romance will play The Black Parade in-full.
Find My Chemical Romance’s full list of 2026 tour dates below:
My Chemical Romance | The Black Parade Tour 2026
South America
01/22 – Bogotá, Colombia @ Vive Claro
01/25 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional
01/28 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Bicentenario
01/29 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Bicentenario
02/01 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Huracán
02/05 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque
02/06 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque
Mexico
02/13 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
02/14 Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
Southeast Asia
04/18 – Incheon, South Korea @ Paradise City Culture Park
04/22 – Bangkok, Thailand @ Impact Challenger Hall
04/25 – Bulacan, Philippines @ Philippine Arena
04/28 – Singapore, Singapore @ Indoor Stadium
04/30 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ National Stadium Bukit Jalil
05/03 May 03, 2026 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Hammersonic Festival
Europe
06/30- Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium
07/04 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park
07/08 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/10 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/11 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/15 – Florence, IT @ Visarno Arena
07/18 – Madrid, ES @ Iberdrola Music
United States
08/09 – New York, NY @ Citi Field with Franz Ferdinand
08/13 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium with Pierce The Veil
08/18 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park with Modest Mouse
08/12 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park with Iggy Pop
08/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field with Sleater-Kinney
08/27 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field with The Breeders
08/30 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park with Babymetal
09/06 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field with Jimmy Eat World
09/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome with The Mars Volta
10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl