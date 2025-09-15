The Who Add Final U.S. Farewell Show in Palm Desert

The Who have scheduled one final concert on their North American farewell tour. The band will now close out their “Song Is Over” trek on October 1 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The tour was originally set to end on September 28 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. However, with the newly added Palm Desert date, Acrisure Arena in the Coachella Valley will host The Who’s last U.S. performance.

The band’s remaining schedule includes two shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on September 17 and 19. The September 19 concert will feature The Offspring as special guests.

Following those dates, The Who will perform at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, on September 21 before heading to Rogers Arena in Vancouver on September 23. The trek continues with a stop at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on September 25, leading up to the previously announced Las Vegas show on September 28.

Tickets for the newly added October 1 concert at Acrisure Arena go on sale Wednesday, September 17, at 10 a.m. PT. Pre-sales begin Tuesday, September 16.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit The Who’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

September 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ~

September 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

September 21 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre #

September 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

September 25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #

September 28 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena !

October 1 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

* = w/ The Offspring

~ = w/ The Joe Perry Project

# = w/ Candlebox

! = w/ Billy Idol

^ = w/ Leslie Mendelson