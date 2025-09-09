The World of Hans Zimmer Concert Experience Makes North American Debut

The World of Hans Zimmer – A New Dimension, the official concert experience showcasing the works of the two-time Academy Award-winning composer, has launched its first North American tour. The production debuted Friday, September 5, at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, drawing multiple standing ovations from a packed house.

Unlike Zimmer’s own live appearances, this show features his music arranged for orchestra and chorus, performed in synchronization with sequences from blockbuster films. GRAMMY-nominated conductor Matt Dunkley led the opening night performance, guiding the Odessa Orchestra & Friends and the Nairobi Chamber Chorus through a sweeping program that highlights some of Zimmer’s most celebrated film scores.

Zimmer serves as curator, producer, and musical director of the tour, which has sold more than 1.2 million tickets globally since its inception in 2018. The new program offers reimagined arrangements of selections from across his career, which spans more than 200 film credits.

Dunkley, who has worked extensively with Zimmer on films such as Inception, The Dark Knight trilogy, No Time to Die and Top Gun: Maverick, said the project gives audiences an immersive opportunity to experience the composer’s music in a new way. Beyond film, Dunkley has collaborated with artists including Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and U2.

The tour continues September 9 in Houston before visiting more than 20 arenas across the U.S. and Canada through mid-October, including stops in Newark, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Vancouver.

Sept. 9 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sept. 11 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

Sept. 12 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Sept. 13 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sept. 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

Sept. 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Liacouras Center

Sept. 17 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sept. 19 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 21 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 23 – Fishers, IN – Fishers Event Center

Sept. 25 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Sept. 26 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

Sept. 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Sept. 29 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Oct. 1 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Oct. 3 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Oct. 4 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Oct. 5 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Oct. 7 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Oct. 9 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Oct. 10 – Everett, WA – Angel of the Winds Arena

Oct. 11 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

More information on the tour can be found at worldofhanszimmer.com.