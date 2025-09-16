Ticketmaster, 3G Productions Join Forces With Trilith LIVE to Enhance Fan Experience

Trilith LIVE has announced new partnerships with Ticketmaster and 3G Productions aimed at enhancing the fan experience at the entertainment destination located in The Town at Trilith.

Under a multi-year agreement, Ticketmaster will provide digital ticketing and marketing support for the venue. Fans will be able to purchase and manage tickets through mobile platforms, with digital scanning enabling quicker, contactless entry. The deal also opens the door to expanded premium experiences, including VIP parking, concessions, and exclusive restaurant reservations tied to events.

“Ticketmaster is proud to partner with Trilith LIVE to provide fans and guests with simple, convenient, and secure ways to purchase tickets and enjoy events,” said Ian McCoy, senior director of client development at Ticketmaster. “From a seamless, transparent purchase experience through digital entry, our goal is to make every step of the live event journey easier and more exciting.”

Alongside the ticketing partnership, Trilith LIVE has tapped 3G Productions, a national leader in event production, to deliver audio, lighting, rigging, video, and broadcast solutions for concerts, tours, corporate events and festivals. The company’s Atlanta office will lead the collaboration, bringing large-scale production capabilities and live broadcast support to the venue.

“We are excited to partner with Trilith LIVE in the mission to establish the venue as a go-to destination for artists and audiences alike,” said Keith Conrad, CEO of 3G Productions. “Bringing our expertise and technology to Trilith LIVE will ensure every performance is world-class and exceeds all expectations.”

Trilith LIVE is being positioned as a hub for major live entertainment in the Southeast, with venue technology that includes an immersive sound system, more than 400 production lighting fixtures, a 45-by-49-foot video wall, LED displays and image magnification screens, plus a full broadcast suite capable of supporting televised and streaming productions.

“Providing our clients and guests with the opportunity to enjoy seamless ticketing and world-class production is at the core of these partnerships,” said Matt McClain, general manager of Trilith LIVE. “By bringing in the very best in the business, we’re setting the stage for unforgettable events at Trilith LIVE.”