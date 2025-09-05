Tim Burton’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Returns to Hollywood Bowl

Halloween is officially returning to The Hollywood Bowl this October with a two-night live special performance by Danny Elfman of Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

The performances will take place on October 25 and 26, marking the 12th and 13th time Elfman performed the classic at the bowl with a full orchestra. Elfman will play Jack, with Janelle Monáe as Sally, Keith David as Oogie Boogie, John Stamos as Lock, and Riki Lindhome as Shock.

Throughout the show, Elfman and company will perform the film’s sequences, alongside a live orchestra, with visuals from the film displayed in the background.

“I guess it’s safe to say this is becoming a Halloween tradition by now. That makes me so happy,” Elfman said in a statement. “I can’t wait to see all the Halloween freaks, monsters, gods and goddesses to celebrate together!”

Tickets for the two-night performance will be available with an exclusive presale for Disney+ subscribers, as well as a Hot Topic pre-sale, a Hollywood Bowl pre-sale, and a Ticketmaster presale.

A general public on sale begins Friday, September 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Elfman has performed “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at the Bowl since 2015. Over the years, artists like Billie Eilish, Weird Al, Phoebe Bridges, and more have taken the stage.

”The Nightmare Before Christmas,” first released in 1993, has become a cult-classic, loved by Halloween enthusiasts and Christmas lovers alike. The film tells the story of Jack Skellington, the beloved pumpkin king of Halloweentown, and his misadventures after falling into the world of Christmastown.