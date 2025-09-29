Tixbase Taps Ticketmaster, Eventim Veteran Chad Phillips for CEO Role

Tixbase has tapped veteran ticketing executive Chad Phillips as its first chief executive officer, marking a new stage in the company’s effort to position itself as a global player in the live events market.

Phillips, who brings more than 25 years of experience at some of the industry’s biggest names, will guide the company as it looks to expand internationally with a technology platform it says is built around transparency, security and a fan-first approach.

His resume includes senior roles at Eventim, Ticketmaster and Paciolan. At Eventim, Phillips served as chief commercial officer for Eventim USA, spearheading commercial partnerships and its push into North America. He previously led Ticketmaster Asia as managing director, overseeing growth strategy, product development and key partnerships across the region. At Paciolan, he launched APACTix in Singapore before its acquisition by Ticketmaster, and also served as vice president of client services at Paciolan’s U.S. headquarters.

“Tixbase has an extraordinary opportunity to redefine how fans, rights holders, and venues connect in the live event experience,” Phillips said in a statement. “The live events industry is ready for a new approach — one built on innovation and transparency that restores confidence, empowers fans, and sets a new global standard for ticketing. At its heart, ticketing is about trust, and we are committed to restoring that trust.”

Company founder Emil R. Ljesnjanin said Phillips’ appointment represents a major step forward for the platform.

“Few executives on the planet have led at Ticketmaster, Paciolan, and Eventim,” he said. “Now he’s bringing that rare experience to Tixbase, where we’re building the technology to redefine how the world experiences live events.”

Tixbase says Phillips’ leadership will help the company scale globally across sports, music and entertainment, while building partnerships with leagues, venues and rights holders. The appointment underscores its ambition to reset industry standards for how ticketing functions in the digital age.