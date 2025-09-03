Trans-Siberian Orchestra Plots ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ 2025 Tour

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return this holiday season with “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” 2025 North American tour, set to include 106 performances across 64 cities.

The tour will launch on November 13 in Green Bay, Wisconsin at the Resch Center. From there, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” tour will make stops in cities such as Cincinnati, Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Sacramento, Tulsa and Atlanta before wrapping up on December 21 in Philadelphia at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Several cities will host both matinee and evening performances. Additionally, the band will once again divide into two touring groups, allowing them to cover multiple markets simultaneously.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra musical director and guitarist Al Pitrelli shared that “it’s been 25 years since we recorded Beethoven’s Last Night and it seems just like yesterday.”

“We are excited to play pieces from the album and pay respects to the art and legacies of both the great composer and [late Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder] Paul O’Neill,” Pitrelli continued. “I’m looking forward to watching the expressions on everyone’s face, with all the surprises we have in store. We can’t wait to get on the road.”

A Live Nation pre-sale for select dates begins September 11 at 10 a.m. local time with the code RHYTHM. General ticket sales open September 12 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Trans-Siberian Orchestra website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

11/13 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center (Matinee + Evening)

11/13 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Mid-America Center

11/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center (Matinee + Evening)

11/15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena (Matinee + Evening)

11/16 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre (Matinee + Evening)

11/16 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena (Matinee + Evening)

11/19 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

11/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center (Matinee + Evening)

11/20 – Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum

11/20 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center

11/21 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

11/21 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

11/22 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza (Matinee + Evening)

11/22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (Matinee + Evening)

11/23 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center (Matinee + Evening)

11/23 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center (Matinee + Evening)

11/25 – Bakersfield, CA @ Dignity Health Arena

11/26 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

11/28 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena (Matinee + Evening)

11/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center (Matinee + Evening)

11/29 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center (Matinee + Evening)

11/29 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center (Matinee + Evening)

11/30 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena (Matinee + Evening)

11/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena (Matinee + Evening)

12/03 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

12/03 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

12/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

12/04 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

12/05 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center (Matinee + Evening)

12/05 – Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena

12/06 – Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center (Matinee + Evening)

12/06 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center (Matinee + Evening)

12/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena (Matinee + Evening)

12/07 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center (Matinee + Evening)

12/10 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

12/10 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

12/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center

12/11 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

12/12 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Matinee + Evening)

12/12 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

12/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center (Matinee + Evening)

12/13 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center (Matinee + Evening)

12/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Gas South Arena (Matinee + Evening)

12/14 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena (Matinee + Evening)

12/17 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

12/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

12/18 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena

12/18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

12/19 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (Matinee + Evening)

12/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (Matinee + Evening)

12/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (Matinee + Evening)

12/20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (Matinee + Evening)

12/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena