Trans-Siberian Orchestra Plots ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ 2025 Tour

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return this holiday season with “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” 2025 North American tour, set to include 106 performances across 64 cities.
The tour will launch on November 13 in Green Bay, Wisconsin at the Resch Center. From there, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” tour will make stops in cities such as Cincinnati, Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Sacramento, Tulsa and Atlanta before wrapping up on December 21 in Philadelphia at Xfinity Mobile Arena.
Several cities will host both matinee and evening performances. Additionally, the band will once again divide into two touring groups, allowing them to cover multiple markets simultaneously.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra musical director and guitarist Al Pitrelli shared that “it’s been 25 years since we recorded Beethoven’s Last Night and it seems just like yesterday.”
“We are excited to play pieces from the album and pay respects to the art and legacies of both the great composer and [late Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder] Paul O’Neill,” Pitrelli continued. “I’m looking forward to watching the expressions on everyone’s face, with all the surprises we have in store. We can’t wait to get on the road.”
A Live Nation pre-sale for select dates begins September 11 at 10 a.m. local time with the code RHYTHM. General ticket sales open September 12 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Trans-Siberian Orchestra website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” Tour Dates
11/13 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center (Matinee + Evening)
11/13 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Mid-America Center
11/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center (Matinee + Evening)
11/15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena (Matinee + Evening)
11/16 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre (Matinee + Evening)
11/16 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena (Matinee + Evening)
11/19 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
11/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center (Matinee + Evening)
11/20 – Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum
11/20 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center
11/21 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
11/21 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
11/22 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza (Matinee + Evening)
11/22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (Matinee + Evening)
11/23 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center (Matinee + Evening)
11/23 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center (Matinee + Evening)
11/25 – Bakersfield, CA @ Dignity Health Arena
11/26 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
11/28 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena (Matinee + Evening)
11/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center (Matinee + Evening)
11/29 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center (Matinee + Evening)
11/29 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center (Matinee + Evening)
11/30 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena (Matinee + Evening)
11/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena (Matinee + Evening)
12/03 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/03 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
12/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/04 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
12/05 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center (Matinee + Evening)
12/05 – Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena
12/06 – Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center (Matinee + Evening)
12/06 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center (Matinee + Evening)
12/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena (Matinee + Evening)
12/07 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center (Matinee + Evening)
12/10 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
12/10 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
12/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
12/11 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
12/12 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Matinee + Evening)
12/12 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
12/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center (Matinee + Evening)
12/13 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center (Matinee + Evening)
12/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Gas South Arena (Matinee + Evening)
12/14 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena (Matinee + Evening)
12/17 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
12/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
12/18 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena
12/18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
12/19 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (Matinee + Evening)
12/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (Matinee + Evening)
12/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (Matinee + Evening)
12/20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (Matinee + Evening)
12/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena