Twisted Sister to Reunite for 50th Anniversary Tour in 2026

Legendary rock outfit Twisted Sister has announced plans to reunite in 2026 for a run of shows celebrating the band’s 50th anniversary. While specific tour dates have yet to be revealed, the trek will mark the group’s first extended run since their 2016 farewell tour.

Formed in the early 1970s, Twisted Sister built a reputation as one of hard rock’s most defiant acts, propelled by hits like “We’re Not Gonna Take It” and “I Wanna Rock.” The band last toured following the 2015 death of drummer A.J. Pero, with Mike Portnoy stepping in behind the kit for their farewell run.

This time, the reunited lineup will feature Joe “Seven” Franco on drums, returning to the group for the first time since 1987. Bassist Russell Pzutto will also join the band, rounding out the roster alongside classic members Dee Snider, Eddie Ojeda, Jay Jay French, and Mark Mendoza.

French reflected on the milestone, recalling the band’s earliest days:

“Beginning on Feb. 2, 1976 in a little bar called The Turtleneck Inn in Hunter Mountain, NY, Dee Snider, Eddie Ojeda and I have called ourselves Twisted Sister and stood shoulder to shoulder for nearly five decades, through multiple personnel changes and thousands of performances,” French said. “We are proud to celebrate a milestone that once felt unthinkable: a 50-year anniversary! We have created a music and performance legacy that has and will continue to inspire millions of fans around the world. Twisted Forever, Forever Twisted!”

Ojeda added: “Fifty years on, and Twisted Sister is still the soundtrack for every rebel with a reason and a reason to turn it up.”

Frontman Snider emphasized that the reunion is about answering fan demand, noting that “if you’re lucky enough to be in a band that people still want to see after fifty years(!), how can you not answer the call?”

“In 2026, Twisted Fucking Sister will hit stages around the world because WE STILL WANNA ROCK!!” Snider said.

The tour will celebrate five decades since the group’s official beginning in 1976, when they adopted the name Twisted Sister. Further details, including tour stops and ticket information, are expected to be announced in the coming months.