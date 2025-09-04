UEFA Extends Digital Ticketing Partnership With SECUTIX Through 2029

UEFA has renewed its partnership with SECUTIX, extending the Swiss ticketing technology provider’s role through 2029 as part of its international digital ticketing program.

The agreement follows a competitive selection process and ensures SECUTIX will continue powering ticketing and hospitality operations for UEFA competitions during the 2025–2029 cycle. The deal covers major events including UEFA Euro 2028 in the UK and Ireland, the Nations League Finals, and club competition finals.

Over the past decade, SECUTIX has worked with UEFA to deliver more than 10 million tickets across 267 matches in 28 territories. UEFA became the first sports rights holder to distribute 100% of its tickets digitally, a move designed to curb fraud and streamline entry for fans.

Under the new contract, UEFA will keep using SECUTIX’s cloud-based S-360 platform for sales and its S-MOBILE TIXNGO tool for digital ticket distribution. Both systems are aimed at improving security and enhancing the fan experience at venues.

“We appreciate the confidence UEFA has shown in us,” said Frédéric Longatte, CEO of SECUTIX. “The renewal reflects our mutual investment in innovation to elevate the experience for football fans.”

The extended deal continues a long-standing collaboration as the governing body looks to expand its digital-first ticketing approach for the next generation of European football events.