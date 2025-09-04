UFC, WWE to Remain Fixtures at T-Mobile Arena Under Extended TKO Partnership

TKO Group Holdings has extended its partnership with T-Mobile Arena through 2030, ensuring the 20,000-seat venue on the Las Vegas Strip will remain the official home for both UFC and WWE events.

The renewed agreement guarantees a minimum of four UFC events and two WWE shows each year, solidifying Las Vegas’ reputation as the global hub for combat sports and live entertainment. The deal also secures priority scheduling for TKO-affiliated events during key stretches, such as International Fight Week, and maintains TKO’s branding presence throughout the venue.

Since opening in 2016, T-Mobile Arena has hosted 20 sold-out UFC cards, including some of the promotion’s biggest gates. UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor in 2018 and UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill in 2024 are among the five top-grossing events in company history to be staged at the arena.

“T-Mobile Arena has been home to some of the most iconic UFC fights of the last decade,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White. “Five of our top 10 biggest gates have happened in that arena, and I look forward to breaking more records together.”

The expansion also reflects WWE’s growing Las Vegas presence. WrestleMania 41, held earlier this year at Allegiant Stadium, was the highest-grossing WWE event ever, drawing nearly 125,000 fans over two nights. The arena hosted Smackdown, NXT, and Raw during WrestleMania weekend, and will again serve as a supporting venue when WrestleMania 42 returns to Allegiant Stadium in April 2026.

TKO executives emphasized the significance of securing the arena for both brands. “AEG and T-Mobile Arena have been tremendous partners over the past eight years, and we’re thrilled to expand this relationship across TKO to include both UFC and WWE events,” said Peter Dropick, Executive Vice President of Event Development and Operations for TKO.

T-Mobile Arena is a joint venture between AEG and MGM Resorts International, also serving as the home of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights. Since 2017, UFC has been designated as an official anchor tenant of the venue — a first for a global sports brand outside of a traditional pro franchise.

With the new agreement, TKO joins the Golden Knights in sharing marquee status at the Strip’s premier sports and entertainment venue, ensuring UFC and WWE will headline Las Vegas’ live event calendar for the rest of the decade.