Water for Elephants tickets on sale in Durham at DPAC

Water for Elephants – The Musical is set for a week of performances at Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC) in North Carolina this December. The beloved story, adapted from Sara Gruen’s bestselling novel, will run from Dec. 16 through Dec. 21, 2025.

The production tells the story of a traveling circus during the Great Depression, filled with love, resilience, and extraordinary spectacle. With lush sets, a moving score, and unforgettable performances, it has become one of Broadway’s most anticipated new musicals.

Tickets for all DPAC performances are available now. Purchase at the venue’s box office or through ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees for ticket buyers.

DPAC, one of the Southeast’s leading venues for touring Broadway productions, provides the perfect setting for this moving and visually stunning story.

Water for Elephants at DPAC (Durham, NC)

