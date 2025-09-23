Weeztix Expands Dutch Presence With Acquisition of SJEF’s Cashless Business

Amsterdam-based event technology firm Weeztix has acquired the cashless activities of SJEF B.V., a market leader in the Netherlands for cashless event solutions. The deal includes SJEF’s hardware, client portfolio, and experienced team, which will integrate into Weeztix operations to bolster its position as the leading provider of open-loop cashless services in the region.

The move comes just months after Weeztix merged with France’s Weezevent, creating Europe’s largest independent event solutions provider. Together, the combined group delivers ticketing, accreditation, and cashless technology to more than 850 events annually across the continent.

With SJEF now under its umbrella, Weeztix expands its footprint at major events including Tomorrowland, Rock Werchter, Graspop, Hellfest, Lollapalooza, Best Kept Secret, Paaspop, Liquicity, Het Amsterdamse Winterparadijs, as well as professional sports clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Royal Antwerp FC, and Club Brugge.

“The integration of SJEF’s cashless activities into Weeztix is a natural step in our growth strategy,” said Pierre-Henri Deballon, CEO of the Weezevent Group. “It reinforces the ability of our experts to serve organisers at 360°, with both open- and closed-loop solutions tailored to their needs and top standards.”

Weeztix co-founder and CEO Joost Aanen added that the acquisition advances the company’s mission to empower organizers with tools to create “unforgettable experiences.”

SJEF’s founders and cashless team will remain on board to ensure a smooth transition. CEO and founder Lauren-Jan van Doorn said the deal also provides resources for its sister company Elockers to accelerate international growth.

The Dutch live events market has been rapidly shifting toward cashless technologies, with Weeztix and SJEF positioning themselves as clear leaders in providing reliable, large-scale solutions for both domestic and international clients.