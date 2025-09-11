Wembley Stadium Rolls Out Accessibility Initiative With Nimbus Disability

Wembley Stadium connected by EE is rolling out a new accessibility initiative aimed at simplifying the ticket-buying process for fans with access requirements.

Starting September 12, the stadium will introduce the Wembley Stadium Digital Access Pass (DAP), a registration system created in collaboration with social enterprise Nimbus Disability. The pass is based on Nimbus’ nationally recognized Access Card program, which is already in use at thousands of venues across the UK.

Currently, fans needing accessible tickets must submit supporting documentation, such as a Personal Independence Payment (PIP) letter or medical notes, directly to the stadium. Under the new system, verification will be handled by Nimbus. Once registered, fans can use their Wembley DAP or existing Access Card to confirm their access needs at the time of booking.

“The Wembley experience starts when fans purchase a ticket, and the new collaboration with Nimbus will make this process quicker and easier,” a Wembley Stadium spokesperson said. “We consulted with several disability groups about the best way to improve the service we deliver and many highlighted Nimbus as leading the way.”

The DAP will be free of charge and valid for three years. Fans can apply through Wembley’s Access Scheme, or choose to upgrade to a full Access Card, which is accepted at venues and events nationwide.

Nimbus, which is run by and for disabled people, is widely regarded as a leader in accessible ticketing solutions. The group says the new approach will reduce barriers, offering fans greater privacy by eliminating the need to repeatedly present personal documents.

“Recognising the obstacles some fans encounter when buying accessible tickets, Wembley Stadium has committed to improving the process and through the introduction of the scheme, fans will experience a more seamless and convenient ticket-buying journey,” a Nimbus spokesperson said.

While fans with an Access Card or DAP ID will still need to call the stadium to purchase tickets, the system promises a more tailored service to match seating and facility requirements.