WrestleMania 42 Hospitality Packages Launch Ahead of Las Vegas Event

Fans planning to attend WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas next spring will soon have the chance to secure premium experiences through On Location, WWE’s official hospitality partner.

Priority Pass packages for the two-night spectacle go on sale Friday, September 5, at 11 a.m. ET. Fans who register in advance can gain presale access beginning Tuesday, September 2. WrestleMania 42 is set for Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium.

On Location packages promise opportunities that go beyond standard tickets, offering hotel accommodations, exclusive merchandise, and access to WWE Superstars. Past experiences have included walking out with a WWE announcer, ringing the bell to start a match, or even stepping into the ring before the action begins.

At SummerSlam earlier this month, two On Location guests made it onto the national broadcast when Cody Rhodes presented them with a personalized championship belt.

“On Location crafts unforgettable experiences that take fans beyond the ring,” the company said in a statement announcing the launch.

Combo tickets for both nights of WrestleMania 42 will go on sale separately on Wednesday, September 24, at 11 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster. Fans can also pre-register for presale alerts via WWE’s website.