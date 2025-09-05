WWE Expands Collegiate Legacy Title Belt Line With 19 New Universities

WWE is expanding its college sports presence with the release of 19 new collegiate legacy title belts, each featuring the branding and colors of major universities.

The new lineup, unveiled September 4, includes Clemson, South Carolina, Iowa State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Auburn among the schools represented. Fans can purchase the officially licensed products starting today at WWEShop.com and Fanatics.com.

Other schools in this release include Arkansas, Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, Louisville, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Purdue, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah and Wisconsin.

The belts are the latest in WWE’s ongoing push into the collegiate market. The company first launched the legacy belt program in August 2024, with editions for Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State and West Virginia.

This rollout follows other recent college-focused initiatives, such as WWE’s expanded partnership with the Big 12 Conference. That deal will bring Friday Night SmackDown broadcasts to Big 12 markets ahead of select conference football games during the 2025 season, underscoring the company’s strategy of blending wrestling with college fandom.