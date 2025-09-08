WWE NXT Sets Three Midwest Live Events for October

WWE’s NXT brand is heading back on the road this fall, with three live shows scheduled across Ohio and Michigan for the first time in more than five years.

The tour kicks off Thursday, October 9 at KEMBA Live! in Columbus, before moving to Detroit’s Masonic Temple on Friday, October 10. The swing wraps up Saturday, October 11 at The Agora Theatre in Cleveland.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Wednesday, September 10 at 10 a.m. ET through AXS.com. Fans will have early access beginning Tuesday, September 9 at 10 a.m. ET with the presale code WWENXT. That presale runs until 11:59 p.m. ET.

| READ: No Mercy, Halloween Havoc Highlight NXT’s Fall Live Event Schedule |

The events are set to showcase top names from NXT, including current champions Oba Femi (NXT), Jacy Jayne (NXT Women’s), Ethan Page (NXT North American), and Sol Ruca (NXT Women’s North American), along with TNA Champion Trick Williams and other rising stars.

The Midwest run follows NXT’s growing presence on the road, as WWE continues to expand the brand’s footprint with live touring beyond its regular broadcasts from Orlando.