Yusuf / Cat Stevens Delays North American Tour Amid Visa Complications

Yusuf/Cat Stevens has postponed his North American run this October amid visa issues.

Stevens was set to cross the U.S. and Canada in support of his upcoming memoir “Cat on the Road to Findout.” However, he took to Instagram to share that after “waiting months for visa approvals, we held out as long as we could.”

“However, at this point, the production logistics necessary for my show cannot be arranged in time,” Stevens said. “I am really upset! Not least for my fans who have bought tickets and made travel plans to see me perform.”

He said that the tour may still take place in the future, “if visa approvals eventually come through.”

“Those dates would be some time away because of other travel tour plans but, hopefully, fans will be able to hop on the Peace Train route at some time in the future,” Stevens said. “Meanwhile, tour delays should not affect the book, which you’ll still be able to enjoy… the obvious benefit of it being — books don’t need visas!”

Last month, Stevens warned fans that the tour was in jeopardy due to “significant delays in U.S. immigration processing.”

No new dates have been announced at this time.