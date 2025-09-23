ZAYN Announces First Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM

ZAYN is set to make his debut Las Vegas residency with a seven-show run at Dolby Live at Park MGM from January 20th to January 31st, 2026.

The shows will feature an intimate theater setting and a setlist spanning all four of ZAYN’s studio albums. His most recent album, Room Under the Stairs, was released in 2024 and blends R&B, pop, and alternative sounds while incorporating elements of country, soft rock, and soul

Following the release of Room Under the Stairs, ZAYN completed his first solo tour, performing across the United States, United Kingdom, and Mexico.

Fans looking to secure tickets early can participate in the VIP Key pre-sale, which closes on Tuesday, September 23rd, 2025, at 10 p.m. PT. The official pre-sale begins Wednesday, September 24th at 12 p.m. PT, while general public tickets will go on sale Friday, September 26th at 12 p.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit ZAYN’s official website.

A complete list of residency dates can be found below:

ZAYN at Dolby Live at Park MGM

Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026

Sunday, January 25, 2026

Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Friday, January 30, 2026

Saturday, January 31, 2026